DELAWARE, - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles and E-ZPass Delaware will be giving free transponders to drivers who open a new E-ZPass Delaware account between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
A transponder is a small electronic device that is mounted to a vehicle's windshield and allows for automatic toll payments through a user's prepaid account on compatible tolls, bridges and tunnels, according to E-ZPass Delaware.
This sale comes after DelDOT announced that toll fees would be increasing on I-95 in Newark, Route 301 Mainline, Route 1 at Biddles Corner and in Dover on Aug. 15.
According to the DelDOT, drivers can open an account by visiting E-ZPass Delaware's website, call 1-888-397-2773 or visiting an E-ZPass location across the state. The promotion is not available for commercial accounts, according to DelDOT.
E-ZPass Service Center
- 22-24 West Lookerman Street Dover, DE 19904
Dover Toll Plaza
- 200 Plaza Drive Dover, DE 19901
Biddles Corner Toll Plaza
- 2111 Dupont Highway Middletown, DE 19709
Newark Toll Plaza
- 1200 Whitaker Road at I-95 Newark, DE 19702
Walk-in service for toll plaza locations is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.