LEWES, Del. - Discussion regarding the Overfall Preserve development will take place at the Lewes Planning Commission at 6:30 p.m.
The site plan is for the construction of 90 townhouses with amenities and site improvements. The properties are located at 1147 Savannah Road on a little over 12 acres of land.
Some locals, like Michiko Seto, are concerned about traffic.
"We are so congested as it is," said Seto. "I feel like our roads right now cannot support all the traffic and all the building that we've already taken on in this area."
People like Larry Franz are worried about safety.
"First of all, you got the high school right there. Second of all, it's one of the major routes to get to our hospital. And then a big concern is during the summer when you have all the tourists, they're already not really in tune with the local traffic patterns and this is just going to make it even more complicated," said Franz.
At the meeting on Nov. 12, there were many concerns raised about increased traffic once Overall Preserve is built due to the property's proximity to Kings Highway and other developments Since there is already significant traffic on Savannah Road, both the public and the commission believe a safer cut-through street is needed.
Mark Chura, who co-owns the Bruch Factory on Kings Highway, says the constant building could hurt the area.
"This is a built-up area, and while it makes sense to develop where water and sewer are in place, it still puts a strain on all of us," Chura said.
Before the development moves forward, it was recommended that a traffic study be conducted to see how the Overfall development will affect the area.
CoastTV spoke with some people attending the meeting who are urging a traffic study to be conducted before the project continues.