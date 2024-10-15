LEWES, Del. - A public hearing regarding the development Overfall Preserve, formerly known as the Warrington Property, is taking place Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
According to the city, the site plan is for the construction of 90 townhouses with amenities and site improvements. The proposal includes plans for a pool and connection to the bike trail.
The properties are located at 1147 Savannah Road.
This is next to the existing workforce housing project, called Dutchman's Harvest, that just broke ground.
Jon Ronald Garner is in the Warrington family, who owned the land.
"I'm not happy about the building going up around Sussex County, and I always said if I had anything to do with this property, it wouldn't be single-family housing, you know, but it didn't work out that way," said Garner.
Garner instead wishes his family's former property was remaining open space.
Business owner, Jonathan Ruiz, says the idea of more people nearby is enticing, but he's still worried about congestion.
"If you add townhouses there, you're just going to build up more traffic. Plus that's a really pretty field you got there," said Ruiz.
Ruiz thinks there is a need for certain development.
"Definitely need more houses for people that work in this area because a lot of people that work here, don't actually live around here, and it's not really affordable," said Ruiz.