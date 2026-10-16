REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The annual Sea Witch Festival returns to Rehoboth Beach from Oct. 23-25, bringing road closures and parking restrictions throughout the city.
The festival will feature a parade along Rehoboth Avenue at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. City officials have announced several traffic and parking restrictions ahead of the event.
Parking restrictions
Overnight parking will be prohibited in all Rehoboth Avenue parking spaces from Thursday night, Oct. 22, into Friday morning, Oct. 23. Cars parked along Rehoboth Avenue between 1 and 6 a.m. Friday will be towed at the owner's expense.
Additionally, parking in the median along Rehoboth Avenue will be prohibited beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, until the parade concludes. City officials recommend avoiding parking along Rehoboth Avenue and encourage visitors to use adjacent side streets instead.
Road closures for the parade
Several roads will be closed or restricted to accommodate the parade and preparations.
- Rehoboth Avenue: Closed to all traffic beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday until fencing is removed following the parade, expected around 4 p.m.
- First and Second streets: Available for crossing Rehoboth Avenue until 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
- State Road, Sussex Street and Fourth Street: Closed for parade lineup.
- Christian Street: Most of the street will be closed for fence staging.
- Scarborough Avenue: Parking will be restricted.
Unattended items after the parade
Following the parade, the city's Streets Department will collect unattended items left along Rehoboth Avenue, including blankets, coolers and chairs.
Items can be claimed outside the Streets Department office at 20476 Lincoln St. until 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
A guide of fall activities across Delmarva can be found here.