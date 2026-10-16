A map outlines the road closures for the Sea Witch Festival.

A map outlines the road closures for the Sea Witch Festival. (City of Rehoboth Beach)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The annual Sea Witch Festival returns to Rehoboth Beach from Oct. 23-25, bringing road closures and parking restrictions throughout the city.

The festival will feature a parade along Rehoboth Avenue at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. City officials have announced several traffic and parking restrictions ahead of the event.

Parking restrictions

Overnight parking will be prohibited in all Rehoboth Avenue parking spaces from Thursday night, Oct. 22, into Friday morning, Oct. 23. Cars parked along Rehoboth Avenue between 1 and 6 a.m. Friday will be towed at the owner's expense.

Additionally, parking in the median along Rehoboth Avenue will be prohibited beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, until the parade concludes. City officials recommend avoiding parking along Rehoboth Avenue and encourage visitors to use adjacent side streets instead.

Road closures for the parade

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Several roads will be closed or restricted to accommodate the parade and preparations.

  • Rehoboth Avenue: Closed to all traffic beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday until fencing is removed following the parade, expected around 4 p.m.
  • First and Second streets: Available for crossing Rehoboth Avenue until 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
  • State Road, Sussex Street and Fourth Street: Closed for parade lineup.
  • Christian Street: Most of the street will be closed for fence staging.
  • Scarborough Avenue: Parking will be restricted.

Unattended items after the parade

Following the parade, the city's Streets Department will collect unattended items left along Rehoboth Avenue, including blankets, coolers and chairs.

Items can be claimed outside the Streets Department office at 20476 Lincoln St. until 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

A guide of fall activities across Delmarva can be found here.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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