DELMARVA - From pumpkin patches and haunted attractions to costume parades, fall festivals and Thanksgiving traditions, communities across Delmarva are filling the cooler months with seasonal events.
Here is a guide to fall and Halloween activities in Delaware, Maryland and the surrounding region. Events are organized by date and location to make planning a fall outing easier.
Ongoing through October
Dagsboro
Parsons Farms Produce pumpkin picking
Pumpkin picking begins in October at Parsons Farms Produce, 30381 Armory Road, depending on crop conditions.
The farm market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along with U-pick pumpkins, Parsons Farms features a country market, café, ice cream shop and farm animals, including its popular Goat Mountain.
Because crop availability depends on weather, the farm recommends checking ahead before making a trip specifically for pumpkin picking.
Laurel
Mr. Peppers Pumpkin Patch - through the end of October
Mr. Peppers Pumpkin Patch, 13500 Laurel Road, offers pumpkin picking, a two-acre corn maze, hayrides, homemade cider and seasonal produce. The pumpkin patch has more than 12 types of pumpkins.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
Viola
Pumpkin Patch Sundays at Loblolly Acres
Loblolly Acres, 3893 Turkey Point Road, will hold Pumpkin Patch Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during October.
Activities include pumpkin picking, hayrides, pony rides, a petting zoo, live music, artisan vendors and food trucks. Adults can also find beverages and local spirits at the Old Pine Bar.
Through Nov. 7
Camden-Wyoming
Fifer Orchards Fall Fest
Apple picking is underway at Fifer Orchards, 1919 Allabands Mill Road, while Fall Fest runs through Nov. 7, Monday through Saturday.
A tractor and wagon take guests to the orchard. The farm also offers its U-Play activity area, corn maze, seasonal food, cider doughnuts and other fall activities.
Picking varieties, hours and availability can change, so visitors are encouraged to check the farm's Facebook page before traveling. Those planning to pick pumpkins should bring a wagon because the farm does not provide one.
Oct. 2-Nov. 7
Middletown
Frightland
Frightland returns for another Halloween season. The regional haunted attraction is scheduled to operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 7, with additional openings Thursday, Oct. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 29.
The attraction operates rain or shine but may close because of bad weather. Frightland says Sundays and the first weekend generally have the lightest lines. Updates and additional information are available online.
Oct. 9
Lewes
Freaky Friday Night Hike
On Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Cape Henlopen State Park's Freaky Friday Night Hike will involve looking for bats and spiders in their nocturnal world and discover how the “freaky” critters support the ecosystem. This event is for ages 7 and older, with an adult and is $8 per person. Pre-registration required online or call the Nature Center at 302-645-6852 for more information.
Oct. 9-10
Bridgeville
Apple-Scrapple Festival
The annual Apple-Scrapple Festival returns to Bridgeville with live entertainment, food, crafters and a carnival. Signature activities include the Little Miss Apple-Scrapple Pageant and Scrapple Sling.
The festival is held around 311 Market St. More information is available online.
Oct. 10
Milton
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale Fest
Dogfish Head will celebrate its Punkin Ale with a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at its Milton brewery, 6 Cannery Village Center.
The free event is family- and dog-friendly and includes local craft vendors, food trucks, live music, yard games and fall-themed photo opportunities.
Oct. 16
Salisbury
3rd Friday: Boo Bash
Boo Bash will take over Downtown Salisbury from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
The Halloween-themed 3rd Friday will feature local vendors, handmade goods, art, treats and family activities. Brittany and Tyler will perform in Unity Square, while Sympaticocious will perform on the Plaza.
Costumes are encouraged for children and adults.
Oct. 16
Ocean City
Family Beach Bonfire
Families can gather around the fire during a Family Beach Bonfire on Saturday, Oct. 16. S’mores, hot chocolate, and water are included in the event on 130th St. It runs from 6-8 p.m. and does cost admission based on age.
Oct. 17-18
Rehoboth Beach
Schellville Fall Harvest Fest
Schellville, 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive, will transform into a fall destination Oct. 17 and 18.
The family-friendly Fall Harvest Fest features food and drinks, activities for children, a spooky Halloween zone and character actors. Tickets are available online through Schellville.
Oct. 22-25
Ocean City
Sunfest
Ocean City's annual Sunfest returns Oct. 22-25 with food, crafts, entertainment and live music. Ocean City's Sunfest attracts tens of thousands of attendees each year for arts, crafts, music, and food. Local and national artisans from all over the country sell handmade items at the annual event, said OC Tourism. Sunfest offers visitors a chance to browse a variety of goods and enjoy food, music, and other alfresco activities along the Atlantic Oceanfront at the south end of Ocean City's famous boardwalk.
Oct. 23
Dover
Dover YMCA Fall Festival
The Dover YMCA, 1137 South State St., will host a free Fall Festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
The event is part of the YMCA of Delaware's statewide series of fall celebrations. Activities vary by location and may include games, crafts, costumes, inflatables, music, food and other seasonal attractions.
YMCA membership is not required.
Rehoboth Beach
Sussex Family YMCA Trunk or Treat
The Sussex Family YMCA, 20080 Church St., will host a free Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
The event is part of the YMCA of Delaware's fall festival series and is open to the community without a YMCA membership.
Oct. 24
Bethany Beach
Wags, Witches & Warlocks
Costumes, dogs and Halloween activities will take over downtown Bethany Beach as Wags, Witches & Warlocks returns Saturday, Oct. 24, to benefit the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.
The day begins at 8 a.m. with Puppy Yoga at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, 117 Maplewood St. Jake McGough of Atlas Yoga Healing Arts will lead the class, which is open to all ages and experience levels. Preregistration is required, and participants should bring yoga mats.
Because of construction on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk, parade registration will take place at the PNC Bank parking lot beginning at 9 a.m. The parade along Garfield Parkway, led by the Indian River High School Marching Band, begins at 10 a.m.
Costume contest awards will be presented at 10:45 a.m., with categories including Funniest, Scariest, Cutest, Best with a Pet, Best Family, Best Pet and Most Original.
Downtown trick-or-treating and Halloween activities will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puppy Pals Live!, featuring adopted and rescued dogs performing tricks and stunts, begins at noon at Bethany Beach Central Park.
Parade registration donations are encouraged at $20 per individual, $10 per dog and $10 per participant for groups of four or more. Organizers have set a $25,000 fundraising goal for the Brandywine Valley SPCA. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25.
Ocean City
Halloween Bowl Bash
Ocean City Recreation and Parks will host its Halloween Bowl Bash on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. The annual bash includes a best trick contest with prizes and music. There will also be prizes for best costume. All participants must be registered with Ocean Bowl and 6 years of age and older. Participants under the age of 18 years must have a signed Ocean Bowl Waiver and release form by a parent or legal guardian. Helmets are required.
Ocean Pines
Halloween Spooky Swim
The Sports Core Pool will host its Halloween Spooky Swim from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature Halloween crafts, games, music and food available for purchase. Swimmers are encouraged to wear costumes for a chance to win a free daily pool pass.
The Spooky Swim is open to children 12 and younger. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in the pool. Children using flotation devices must remain within arm's reach of a parent or guardian.
Admission is $8 for swim members, $10 for Ocean Pines property owners, $12 for others and $3 for people who are not swimming. Registration is not required, and admission can be paid at the door.
Ocean View
Cops & Goblins
Cops & Goblins is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 1-4 p.m. at John West Park.
The Halloween-themed event is among the family-friendly October community events highlighted by the Dewey Beach Police Department. The afternoon will include: candy, food, free Rita’s, a petting zoo, and our popular children’s costume contest.
Rehoboth Beach
Schellville Wicked Brew Bash
Adults 21 and older can attend Schellville's Wicked Brew Bash on Saturday, Oct. 24.
A $25 ticket includes unlimited tastings from participating local and regional breweries and wineries. The event also features food trucks, artisan vendors and live music.
Designated driver tickets are free. The event is restricted to people 21 and older.
Salisbury
Blending Cultures: Unity Dance
Blending Cultures Society Corp., in partnership with Downtown Salisbury, will host the third annual Global Fusion Dance Night from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in Unity Square.
The free, all-ages event will showcase music and dance traditions including Mexican folk dance, Puerto Rican salsa, Indian Bollywood dance, Nepali folk dance and Nigerian Afrobeat.
Rock and Fright
The Downtown Business Association will host Rock and Fright from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
The event includes five live bands, a vendor night market, a Creative Movement performance, trunk-or-treating, food and drinks and a children's movie.
Oct. 24-26
Rehoboth Beach
Sea Witch Festival
The annual Sea Witch Festival returns to downtown Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach Oct. 24-26.
Activities include a costume parade, beach games, vendors, a 5K, live entertainment and the Scarecrow Trail & Show, where festivalgoers can view entries and vote for their favorite scarecrow.
A full schedule is available through the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Oct. 25
Ocean City
Halloween Spook Out
Halloween activities continue Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1-3 p.m., with the Halloween Spook Out. The event includes an inflatable corn maze, carnival games like ring toss, pumpkin bowling, and darts, and selfie stations. Dress up and take part in the costume parade. This event is intended for all ages and will take place at Northside Park.
Salisbury
Treat Street
The Salisbury Maryland Jaycees will bring Treat Street back to Main Street Plaza from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. at Main Street Plaza.
The family-friendly Halloween event is open to children 12 and younger, who must be accompanied by an adult.
Oct. 29
Georgetown
Georgetown DMV Trunk-or-Treat
Georgetown DMV Trunk-or-Treat is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Georgetown.
The event is also included in the Dewey Beach Police Department's October lineup of community meet-and-greet opportunities.
Oct. 31-Nov. 15
Townsend
Delaware Renaissance Faire
The Delaware Renaissance Faire returns to 375 Saw Mill Branch Road in Townsend for three weekends: Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Nov. 7-8 and Nov. 14-15.
The event features performances, vendors selling handmade fantasy-themed goods, food, archery, pottery, blacksmithing demonstrations and other activities.
Nov. 26
Eastern Shore Thanksgiving Turkey Trots
Fall activities continue into Thanksgiving with the YMCA of the Chesapeake's annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 26.
In-person 5K events begin at 8:30 a.m. at seven YMCA locations, including the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA in Salisbury, Easton Family YMCA at Peachblossom, Queen Anne's County Family YMCA in Centreville, Pauline F. and David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge, Kent County Family YMCA in Chestertown, Cecil County Family YMCA in Perryville and David Landsberger Family YMCA in Chincoteague, Virginia.
Participants may walk or run individually, with family, as a team or with dogs.
A virtual option allows participants to complete a 5K route of their choice between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28.
Proceeds support the YMCA's Annual Fund and programs including food drives, youth sports, child care, swim lessons, mentoring, programs for cancer survivors and people with Parkinson's disease, and financial assistance for YMCA programs.