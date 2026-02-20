DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting a measles exposure at the Nemours Children’s Hospital emergency department in Wilmington on Feb. 18, 2026.
Contact tracing is ongoing. The Delaware Division of Public Health will notify people identified as exposed to confirm whether they have been vaccinated against measles, provide educational resources, and recommend quarantine and exclusion orders when necessary.
Health officials are encouraging anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms for 21 days, through March 11, 2026. Pregnant people — regardless of vaccination status — who may have been exposed during that time should go to an emergency room for assessment and treatment.
Anyone exposed to measles who is not fully vaccinated should receive a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine within 72 hours of exposure, by Feb. 21, 2026. Vaccines may be available at pharmacies and primary care providers. People should call ahead to confirm availability of the MMR vaccine and appointment times.
Those experiencing symptoms should contact the Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology during regular business hours at 302-744-4990, or call the state’s 24-hour reporting line at 1-888-295-5156 after hours to coordinate testing, receive guidance and limit further spread.
People who are ill should seek immediate medical care by contacting their primary care provider. If symptoms are severe, they should seek care at the nearest emergency department. Before arriving at any health care facility, individuals should notify providers and medical transport that they or their child may have been exposed to measles.
Health care providers who identify a potential measles case should immediately contact the Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology.
Anyone in Delaware who is unsure about their vaccination status can check their records through the DelVAX Public Portal or contact their primary care provider for assistance.
The MMR vaccine has been administered for more than five decades and is considered safe and effective. Testing shows the vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles in people who have received two doses and are not severely immunocompromised.
Children should receive their first dose between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose between 4 and 6 years old. Children who have not received both doses by age 6 should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Infants ages 6 to 11 months who are traveling internationally or who are in an area experiencing a measles outbreak or exposure should receive one early dose.
Vaccinations are available for adults and children at many pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and providers across Delaware, as well as public health clinics for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
People are generally considered protected against measles if they were born before 1957, have laboratory confirmation of a past measles infection or immunity, or have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine.
Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and pink eye lasting two to four days before a rash develops. The rash usually appears three to five days after symptoms begin, starting on the face and spreading down the body.
The virus spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets or through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash begins through four days after it appears.
The incubation period from exposure to fever is typically about 10 days, ranging from seven to 12 days. The time from exposure to rash onset is usually about 14 days, with a range of seven to 21 days.
More information is available in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section of the Delaware Division of Public Health website.