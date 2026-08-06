This article has been updated with information for Geppert's service arrangements.
LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District is mourning the sudden loss of longtime Cape Henlopen High School teacher and coach Bill "Gepp" Geppert. Geppert's daughter, Marlee, told CoastTV that he died Saturday after suffering a heart attack while attending a family reunion in Pennsylvania.
In a statement, the Cape Henlopen School District remembered Geppert's lasting impact on students and the school community.
"The Cape Henlopen School District is saddened by the sudden passing of Bill Geppert, a valued teacher and Coach at Cape Henlopen High School. Gepp was a dedicated and accomplished teacher, and a committed coach who made a lasting impact on our students, athletes, and community. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and students during this very difficult time," said the school district.
Geppert spent years teaching chemistry, marine science and robotics at Cape Henlopen High School, where he inspired countless students in the classroom. Beyond teaching, he dedicated more than two decades to coaching the school's swim program. He also served as a football coach and, more recently, coached the golf team, helping mentor generations of student-athletes.
His death prompted an outpouring of support from former students, fellow educators, coaches and members of the Cape Henlopen community who remember him for his commitment to education, athletics and the students whose lives he touched.
John Zacharias, who swam under Geppert before later working alongside him as both an ocean lifeguard and teacher, referred to him as a "teacher who did things right."
"I wanted to say Thank You Gep for having such a huge influence in my adolescent and early adult years. RIP to the man that gave a skinny 15 year old a chance to be an ocean lifeguard and start my first job. We shared some amazing times and I wouldn’t be who I am today without the influence," said Zacharias.
Carmen Natrin, who worked alongside Geppert for 19 years and whose daughter had him as a teacher, called him, "one of a kind."
"He was a quiet, humble presence at Cape, yet such a powerful force in the lives of so many students, athletes, and colleagues," said Natrin. "He always welcomed others with kindness, and it was clear how much he cared about his students and the work they were doing."
Parsell Funeral Homes states that visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Edmond Catholic Church, 409 Charles Avenue, Rehoboth Beach from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 12 p.m. and the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that all donations be made in Geppert's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.