DELAWARE - Delaware health officials have declared a measles outbreak after confirming two additional cases, bringing the state's total to four cases. The first case was announced on July 20.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a measles outbreak as three or more cases of measles that are connected by time and location. The Delaware Division of Public Health said extensive contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have been exposed.
The four confirmed measles cases identified so far involve unvaccinated adult men in Kent County. The Division of Public Health said it cannot release additional information about the individuals because of medical privacy restrictions.
Health officials said they will notify people identified through contact tracing to confirm their measles vaccination status, provide educational resources and recommend treatment when appropriate. Additional information will be released if the investigation identifies any public exposures.
People who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or too young to receive the measles vaccine face the highest risk of severe complications during the outbreak, according to the Division of Public Health.
People who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised, or too young to be vaccinated face the highest risk of severe complications during a measles outbreak. Pregnant persons, immunocompromised persons, or children less than 6 months old who have come into contact with someone suspected to have measles, should immediately contact their primary care provider or Delawares Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 302-744-4990 for guidance.
Health officials also recommend that unvaccinated people or those who are unsure of their vaccination status contact their primary care provider or a public health clinic to receive an MMR vaccine if they have been exposed to measles.
The Division of Public Health is encouraging Delawareans to verify their vaccination status and that of their children by using the DelVAX Public Portal or by contacting their primary health care provider if records are unavailable through the portal.
Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should contact a primary care provider immediately, according to DPH. If symptoms become severe, they should seek care at the nearest emergency department. Before arriving at any health care facility, patients should notify providers and medical transport personnel if they or their child have been exposed to measles. People without a primary care provider are encouraged to contact a public health clinic said DPH.