SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction announced that Thomas Selby, of Rehoboth Beach, died at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on July 10.
Thomas Selby, 98, died at the prison on Friday. The department said Selby had been housed in the prison infirmary, where he was being monitored and treated for significant chronic health conditions. He had recently begun receiving hospice care. Medical staff pronounced Selby dead in the infirmary at 4:54 p.m. Friday, according to the department.
Selby had been in DOC custody since January 2026. He was being held on $40,000 bail on charges of first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.