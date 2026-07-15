James T. Vaughn Correctional Center

He had recently begun receiving hospice care. Medical staff pronounced Selby dead in the infirmary at 4:54 p.m. Friday, according to the department. (EDIS)

SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction announced that Thomas Selby, of Rehoboth Beach, died at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on July 10.

Thomas Selby, 98, died at the prison on Friday. The department said Selby had been housed in the prison infirmary, where he was being monitored and treated for significant chronic health conditions. He had recently begun receiving hospice care. Medical staff pronounced Selby dead in the infirmary at 4:54 p.m. Friday, according to the department.

Selby had been in DOC custody since January 2026. He was being held on $40,000 bail on charges of first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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