DAGSBORO, Del. - Another housing project is being proposed in Sussex County. Sea Cliff Housing Development would be on the south side of Piney Neck Road at the corner of Adams Road.
The property area would be 150 acres and include 443 new residential mixed single-family, multi-family, and townhouse homes. The land includes 12 acres of forest area, with an estimated 11 acres to be removed.
The land is currently an agricultural area owned by Ocean View Farms Inc., which signed the application to the state. The project now seeks rezoning and site approval from the Delaware Land Use Service, with a meeting scheduled for July 29.