OCEAN CITY, Md. - A long-discussed effort to widen Route 90, a major gateway into Ocean City, is moving forward again as Maryland transportation officials conduct environmental analysis and preliminary design work.
Thousands of drivers use Route 90 to travel into Ocean City each year, with congestion becoming particularly noticeable during the busy summer tourism season. The Maryland Department of Transportation is studying plans to eventually widen the highway in an effort to improve traffic flow and safety.
The project is now moving forward after financial constraints in previous years.
Tim Jamison, who frequently uses the Route 90 bridge, says an expansion could make a significant difference for drivers heading toward central and northern Ocean City.
“This I think is a big help for people obviously going center, and north of Ocean City,” Jamison says.
Jamison tells CoastTV he has seen traffic backups stretch as far as St. Martins Neck Road. He also pointed to crashes as a concern because an incident can bring traffic in both directions to a halt.
“It is kind of eerie at night to see the backed up red lights and an ambulance here and there that has to take care of an accident,” Jamison says. “Because then everything stops, both east and westbound stop. So yeah, I would think that an extra lane on both sides would help.”
MDOT shares that it began an environmental analysis and preliminary design work in July. The work is expected to help guide future traffic modeling as officials consider potential improvements to the Route 90 corridor.
Ocean City Chamber of Commerce leaders have also expressed support for the work, as heavy traffic can create challenges for businesses in the resort community.
According to MDOT, the project is intended to improve traffic conditions while also creating safer options for bicyclists and pedestrians and allowing for smoother evacuations during emergencies.
Not every driver, however, is convinced that adding lanes will solve the area's congestion problems.
Tony Ryan questions whether a wider highway could ultimately encourage more people to use the route, potentially creating new traffic and safety concerns.
“It would definitely speed up the traffic, but definitely bring more population, probably more accidents,” Ryan says.
MDOT says they'll continue working with Ocean City, Ocean Pines, and Worcester County throughout the design process, which they expect to be completed by Winter of 2029/2030.
As planning continues, transportation officials will have to determine whether widening Route 90 can provide lasting relief for one of Ocean City’s key transportation corridors, or whether additional capacity could eventually bring additional congestion.