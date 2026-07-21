DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed the state's second case of measles and is urging people who have not been vaccinated to receive the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine as contact tracing continues.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, both people who tested positive are unvaccinated adult men in Kent County. Due to medical privacy laws, the agency did not release additional information about the individuals.
The Division of Public Health said it is conducting extensive contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed. People identified through the investigation will be notified to confirm their vaccination status, receive educational information and, if necessary, recommendations for treatment. The agency said additional information will be released if contact tracing identifies any public exposure locations.
"Vaccination remains the best protection against measles," Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Christen Linke Young said. "I’m encouraged to see Delawareans taking action — more than 60 people received MMR vaccinations today at DPH clinics and mobile health units."
Health officials encourage Delawareans to verify their vaccination records and those of their children. Vaccination records can be accessed through the DelVAX Public Portal, or people can contact their primary health care provider if records are unavailable online.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of measles should contact their primary care provider immediately, according to the Division of Public Health. People with severe symptoms should seek emergency medical care but should notify health care providers and medical transportation personnel before arriving if they believe they have been exposed to measles.
"Measles is one of the most preventable diseases because we have a safe and highly effective vaccine," incoming Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein said. "This case is a reminder to check your family’s vaccination records. Staying up to date on the MMR vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself and help prevent the spread of measles in our communities."
The Division of Public Health said the MMR vaccine has been used safely for more than 50 years and is about 97% effective at preventing measles after two doses in people who are not severely immunocompromised.
Children should receive their first MMR dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between ages 4 and 6. Vaccinations are available through many pharmacies, primary care providers, federally qualified health centers and Delaware public health clinics for uninsured or underinsured people. The Division of Public Health recommends calling ahead to confirm vaccine availability.
According to the Division of Public Health, people are generally considered immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have laboratory confirmation of a previous measles infection, have laboratory confirmation of immunity or have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine.
Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and pink eye before a rash develops several days later. The rash usually begins on the face and spreads down the body. The disease can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death.
The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. People with measles are contagious from four days before a rash appears until four days after it develops.
Health care providers who identify potential measles cases should contact the Division of Public Health's Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology for testing guidance and assistance in limiting additional exposures.
More information about measles is available at de.gov/measles.