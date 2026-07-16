SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada are affecting areas across the United States, including southern Delaware.
According to CoastTV meteorologist's, the intense fires and shifting winds are causing the smoke to travel southward, creating visibility issues, as well as climatic conditions in Sussex County. Locals and visitors can expect to smell a strong smoky smell and haze over the next few days.
Sussex County's police and fire departments have responded to multiple calls about these conditions and have confirmed they are linked to the Canadian wildfires. Currently, there is no immediate threat to the safety of Sussex County and will be closely monitored by the Sussex County Department of Public Safety.
“We treat every day the same,” said Sophia Filipowski with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol. “We check the back of the beach to make sure patrons are not overheating, which is a major concern when it is really hot and smoky.”
“We’ve had a few other really hot weeks this summer, but with the poor air quality on top of the heat, it’s pretty difficult,” one beachgoer said.
People in the area are encouraged to stay indoors and limit the amount of time spent outside if they are sensitive to poor air quality or smoke. For updates, visit Sussex County Department of Public Safety on Facebook.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.