LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a dance instructor on felony child sexual abuse and sexual solicitation charges.
The investigation began Aug. 4 after detectives learned that 23-year-old Emily Pryor Albino of Seaford, a dance instructor at X-Treme Dance Studio in Laurel, sexually abused two teenagers who attended the studio, said DSP.
Investigators also determined that Pryor Albino exchanged sexually explicit messages with the two teenagers during the course of the alleged abuse, according to DSP. Detectives said the investigation indicates there may be additional unidentified victims.
Pryor Albino was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and one count of sexual solicitation of a child using a computer, cellphone or other electronic device.
Police said Pryor Albino was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on $110,000 cash bail. The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation with the Delaware Department of Justice.
Detectives are asking anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim to contact Detective R. Mitchell at 302-752-3794. Information can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.