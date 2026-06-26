LEWES, Del. - Construction is underway on the Centre at Love Creek, a new commercial shopping center along Route 24 that will bring more than 86,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space to the area.
The 20-acre property, located between Sunset Lane and Fairfield Road, will include six buildings with a combined 86,000 square feet of commercial space and 438 parking spaces.
Royal Farms and Dunkin have already been confirmed as tenants. According to the property's listing, construction of the building that will house Dunkin is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
The original site plan for the development was approved in April 2018. A revised approval in 2025 added 2,164 square feet of commercial space and changed one planned retail and restaurant building into a Royal Farms convenience store with 12 gas pumps.
The Centre at Love Creek is about 2 miles from the proposed Atlantic Fields shopping center, a separate 665,000-square-foot development planned to include Costco, Target and Whole Foods.
Earlier this year, the Sussex County Council unanimously voted against rezoning for the Atlantic Fields project. The developer and landowner have since filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery seeking to overturn the county's decision.