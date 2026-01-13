SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Council unanimously denied the rezoning of the Atlantic Fields shopping mall development. The project included a large retail project along Route 24 despite concerns raised by nearby residents.
According to county documents, the Atlantic Fields development would have included 23 buildings on 73.5 acres of farmland and featured major retailers such as Costco, Target and Whole Foods. Developers also confirmed that TJ Maxx and Ross were in negotiations to join the shopping center.
After the 5-0 vote, Councilman Steve McCarron said the council was "forced" to deny the 695,000-square-foot shopping center because the state has failed to invest in improving the county's roads.
"Sussex County cannot continue to serve as the ATM for the rest of the state while receiving inadequate infrastructure in return," said McCarron.
CoastTV reached out to DelDOT who chose not to comment at this time.
The developer, Ben Hoskins, previously told CoastTV that the property would not remain a soybean farm. The land is zoned for housing and Hoskins said a denial would not stop development from taking place along the busy roadway.
In October, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on the development.
The project is being developed by Mulberry Knoll LLC. The developer estimates the project will generate approximately $79 million in annual labor income, create 750 permanent jobs and support nearly 990 construction jobs.
Several residents voiced opposition during the review process, citing traffic congestion, safety concerns and the potential loss of the area’s small-town character. Residents who live near Route 24 said traffic is already difficult and warned the development could worsen conditions.
"We already have problems with our infrastructure and it's really just irresponsible to continue to overburden what we already doesn't serve us," said Alison Antisz, who lives off Route 24.
Others questioned whether the project would benefit existing residents and criticized the planning process as difficult for working community members to navigate.
Karen Levin understands the commercial appeal but thinks it's not a safe area.
The developer can appeal the decision of the county to the courts or come back with a new plan that is in line with current zoning.