REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is alerting the public of another planned “Takeover” that is being promoted for the beach and boardwalk.
The announcement comes nearly a month after the city experienced a "Takeover" event that resulted in several businesses closing early and a large police presence. On May 29, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings' office had directed prosecutors to dismiss all charges against the four men previously accused of promoting the event. However, Rehoboth Beach continues to conduct its own independent review of the event.
In a public statement, city leaders said Rehoboth Beach welcomes visitors and encourages everyone to enjoy the beach, boardwalk and other public spaces responsibly. However, the city emphasized that all activities remain subject to municipal ordinances, beach regulations, public safety requirements and state law.
The date of the "Takeover" was purposefully left out of the announcement to not assist in promoting it, said the city.
The city said anyone organizing or promoting a coordinated event, gathering or activity should review and comply with all permitting requirements and regulations. Event applications must be submitted at least eight weeks before an event, according to the city.
“This timeline allows us to assess the need for added staffing, as large gatherings often require additional city resources, including public works services and extra duty police officers, which are paid for by the permittee," said the city.
City leaders said promotional materials currently circulating appear to reference activities that may not be permitted on the beach or boardwalk, including possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages, amplified music and other organized party-related activities.
The city reminded participants that local ordinances prohibit open containers of alcohol, disorderly conduct, unauthorized amplified sound, littering, obstruction of public access ways and conduct that creates public safety concerns.
City leaders also requested that organizers remove or revise promotional materials that may encourage activities that conflict with local laws and regulations and provide accurate information about what is permitted within city limits.
In response to the event, Rehoboth Beach Police said the public should expect an increased presence of law enforcement throughout the city, including a coordinated multi-jurisdictional response and the deployment of specialized resources.