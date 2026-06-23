REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A Police Accountability Committee meeting is scheduled for Sept. 29, to take another look at what happened during the May 19 “takeover” event in Rehoboth Beach.
The meeting will include the City of Rehoboth Beach, City of Lewes police departments, the Delaware River & Bay Authority and members of the Police Accountability Committee.
The event, described as a college party, drew a large crowd to the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk and led to several arrests, including for underage drinking, public marijuana use and resisting arrest.
Four Delaware State University promoters were later wanted on charges of intent to commit or facilitate a riot and second-degree conspiracy, both felonies. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office later directed prosecutors to dismiss all charges against the four men accused of promoting the event.
The City of Rehoboth Beach rebuked that decision and hired outside counsel to review issues tied to the event and conduct an independent review. According to the city, the purpose of the review is to provide objective guidance and assessment.
The committee voted to hold the meeting Sept. 29 at Rehoboth Beach City Hall. Members said the meeting is being scheduled for later in the year because of the independent review. The committee said it wants city residents to attend and hear the facts. Members also said they want the four promoters of the takeover event to speak at the September meeting and share their perspective.
“We’re taking it serious,” committee member Chris White said. “The town of Rehoboth Beach, they’re very professional. Keith Banks runs a great department. We want to see all the facts of the case, or the incident, before we make any recommendations. But Rehoboth is a very safe place.”
The September meeting is expected to focus on the facts surrounding the May 19 takeover and what recommendations, if any, could come next.