OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Daniel Potter, a 49-year-old man last seen June 10.
Deputies said Potter may be on his boat, a dark blue 2005 Hydra-Sport that is about 25 feet long. The boat, bearing hull identification number MD13DE, was last seen docked at Sunset Marina in West Ocean City.
Investigators said it is not known whether Potter left the marina and went into the bay or the ocean.
Potter does not have his cellphone and is considered critically missing because of concerning statements he made to family members, according to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. He has homes in Ocean Pines and Gaithersburg.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard have been notified and are searching for the boat.
Anyone with information about Potter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111 or a local police agency immediately.