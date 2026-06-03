MARYLAND- A new way to prevent deadly crashes will be hitting Maryland's streets later this year, as Maryland has enacted the "Stop Super Speeders Law" following Gov. Wes Moore signing the bill into law.
The law aims to protect communities from repeat reckless drivers by limiting the ability of "super speeders" to drive at dangerous speeds. It requires certain high-risk drivers to use Intelligent Speed Assistance technology, which uses GPS and onboard systems to prevent speeding above a posted limit. Those drivers will only obtain limited driving privileges if they install ISA devices in their vehicles.
The law will take effect Oct. 1 with implementation of the pilot program required within the next year. Advocacy group Families for Safe Streets said that reckless speeders are more likely than typical drivers to be in crashes. According to Washington Area Bicyclist Association member Peter Gray, almost 8,000 drivers have three or more speeding violations between 2020 and 2023.
Dan Langenkamp, a Families for Safe Streets National Executive Committee member, said his wife was a victim to reckless driving. Langenkamp said this legislation will prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedy.
"My wife, Sarah Debbink Langenkamp, was killed in 2022 by a driver who entered the bike lane where she was riding near our home in Bethesda," Langenkamp said. “No family should have to endure that kind of loss."
Maryland is one of many states enacting similar legislation. Hawaii and Illinois passed Stop Super Speeders bills this year and Georgia enacted its law last month, according to the Families for Safe Streets. Other states have previously enacted similar legislation, and 14 states are considering legislation this year.
"This law focuses on the small group of repeat dangerous speeders who pose the greatest risk, and it uses proven technology to intervene before another life is lost," said Amy Cohen, founder of Families for Safe Streets. "Every state that adopts these tools moves us closer to saving lives.”