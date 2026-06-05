OCEAN CITY, Md. - Redevelopment is underway at the former Ocean Plaza Mall property in north Ocean City, where Continental Realty Corporation said it plans to transform the long-vacant site into a new grocery-anchored shopping center featuring a larger ACME Markets store and additional retail space.
The Baltimore-based real estate investment and management firm announced on June 5 that it has begun redevelopment activities at the property located at 9401 Coastal Highway.
This was previously the site of a beloved Roses. The discount store was closed and demolished in 2024 after 40 years in Ocean City.
The project will rebrand the site as Bayside Shops at 94th and include a new 48,000-square-foot ACME Markets store along with approximately 11,000 square feet of additional retail space.
ACME Markets will remain open in its current location during construction before moving into the new building when it is completed.
"Preserving ACME Markets is central to our plan, alongside attracting restaurant and retail uses that serve the needs of the community and Ocean City’s millions of annual visitors," said Kristina O’Keefe, Vice President of Commercial at CRC.
CRC acquired the 17-acre property in 2004. The site fronts both Coastal Highway and 94th Street. The company also sold land to NVR Homes, which plans to build townhomes on two parcels adjacent to ACME Markets. CRC is targeting completion of the redevelopment in late 2026 or early 2027.
Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan called the project an important investment in North Ocean City that will bring enhanced services, improved accessibility and renewed activity to the area.
"Their redevelopment plan is an important investment in North Ocean City and will bring meaningful benefits to our community, including enhanced services, improved accessibility, and renewed vitality to this key corridor," said Meehan.
He added that the redevelopment will support Ocean City's long-term growth while maintaining the character of the resort community.
ARA Construction Corporation of Baltimore is serving as the general contractor. DeBarbieri Architects of Rutherford, New Jersey, designed the project, and Showell-based Vista Design is the civil engineering firm of record.