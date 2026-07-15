LEWES, Del. - The MERR Institute is monitoring two rare dolphins seen off the coast, including what the nonprofit believes to be a leucistic juvenile dolphin and an albino calf.
The organization said it has received numerous reports, photos and videos from people who have spotted the animals and is continuing to track their movements. According to the MERR Institute, both dolphins appear to be healthy and are swimming and feeding with their family groups.
According to the Dolphin Project, Leucism is a genetic peculiarity due to a gene, recessive in most cases, which gives a white color to animals which normally would have a different color. Albinism is a congenital anomaly consisting of a total or partial deficiency of melanin pigmentation in the skin, iris and choroid, and also in the fur or plumage.
The organization is urging boaters, beachgoers and others on the water to keep their distance, warning that the animals already face natural challenges and that unnecessary human interaction could put them at risk. The organization asks people to stay at least 300 feet away from the dolphins.
The MERR Institute is also asking people to avoid sharing the dolphins' specific locations on social media, saying doing so could attract crowds and unintentionally endanger the animals. People who capture photos or videos of the dolphins are encouraged to email them to merrinstitute@gmail.com or call 302-228-5029 to help the nonprofit with its monitoring efforts.