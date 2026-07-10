MILLSBORO, Del. - A new Beebe Healthcare campus is moving forward after receiving final site plan approval from the Millsboro Town Council, paving the way for expanded emergency and outpatient healthcare services in central Sussex County.
It first brokeground back in December of 2025 and now town leaders said the project has received all required agency approvals.
The three-story health campus is planned near Sheep Pen Road and the North Millsboro Bypass. Beebe says the first phase of the project will include an emergency department and a walk-in clinic.
The campus also is planned to offer radiology services, including X-ray, CT scans and MRI, laboratory services and an inpatient pharmacy.
Many people say the new campus is a welcome addition to the rapidly growing area.
"I think health care is definitely needed," Barbara Daugherty said.
Daugherty said having medical care closer to home will provide peace of mind for her and her husband as they get older.
"As I grow old, it's important that I live down here full time, that it's close to home," Daugherty said. "If something would come up with my husband and I, I know we're safe because health care is close to home."
Others say Sussex County's population growth has increased the need for additional healthcare services.
"We need more health care in Sussex County," said Joan Lelacheur, who lives nearby in Lewes. "There are a lot of people who have moved here from all around, and we're an elderly population, so we need a lot more health care in this area."
According to Beebe Healthcare, the new campus is designed to expand access to care for people in central Sussex County. In addition to the emergency department and walk-in clinic planned for the first phase, Beebe CEO Dr. David Tam has said the campus could eventually include walking trails, additional doctor offices and clinics, and an outpatient pharmacy.
Beebe Healthcare has not announced when construction will begin or when the Millsboro Health Campus is expected to open.