MILLSBORO, Del. - Town leaders and community members gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking of a new Beebe Healthcare health campus in Millsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 17, a project Beebe leaders say will bring critical medical services closer to a rapidly growing community in Sussex County.
The campus is being built along Sheep Pen Road near Route 20 and the new Millsboro bypass. Beebe says that it will include a hybrid freestanding emergency department that will include pediatric emergency rooms, walk-in care, imaging services, MRI, lab services, retail pharmacy, and future medical offices.
Beebe says plans for construction is expected to continue for at least the next 18 months. A completion date has not yet been determined.
People from around the area say the expansion is badly needed, as the closest Beebe emergency and specialty care facilities are currently located in Lewes and Frankford, requiring longer travel times for many Millsboro-area families.
"Everybody realizes there’s a lot of people moving into Sussex County," said Joseph Domsic, who lives around the area. "And with that, there has been a shortage of everything, including medical. Anywhere we can expand, I’m more than happy about it."
Beebe leaders said the new campus is designed to address delays in care caused by population growth and increased demand for medical services across Sussex County.
"It is absolutely fabulous because we need new medical facilities," sais Thierry Langer, who has a business in Downtown Millsboro.
Millsboro is among the fastest-growing areas in the county, a trend people say has strained local healthcare resources.
"I think any time you have to wait to get into a hospital or a doctor’s office, it’s not a good thing," said Marion Korner, who lives in Lewes. "So I think it’ll help out."
Beebe Healthcare officials said the Millsboro campus is intended to serve as a healthcare hub for surrounding communities, reducing travel times and improving access to emergency and outpatient care.