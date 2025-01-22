OCEAN CITY, Md. - A vacant lot in Ocean City that once housed a popular discount store is set to undergo major redevelopment, bringing both excitement and concerns from locals.
The Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans Wednesday to transform the area into a mix of commercial and residential spaces.
The plan includes upgrading the former Roses discount store into an upgraded Acme supermarket and building townhouses on two adjacent parcels.
Proponents, like local attorney Joe Moore, believe the changes will revitalize the area.
"It provides a place where people can shop conveniently with their townhouses behind it, even for pedestrians," Moore said.
While some residents support the improvements, not everyone is pleased. Mike Elliott, an Ocean City resident, expressed concerns about the new residential developments, saying, "I certainly don’t want to see residential homes of that nature built here."
David Lewis, another local of Ocean City, shared concerns about increased traffic around the site, emphasizing safety as a top priority.
"Traffic is a concern to me," Lewis said. "Whenever I see site improvement, I always worry about that."
Construction on the site is expected to begin in the spring, with hopes that the upgrades will benefit the community without compromising its character.