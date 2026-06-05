LEWES, Del. — Hopkins Farm has opened a new "Mini Market" while construction continues on its larger Hopkins Market project, giving customers access to locally grown produce and products as the summer harvest season gets underway.
The market opened Friday and features products from Hopkins Farm along with goods from farms and businesses across Delaware and the Delmarva region.
Amy Hopkins said the market has been a longtime goal for the family farm.
"It was something we've always wanted to bring to the farm, not only to sell our own products, but to support so many of the other small local farmers in the area, in the state, and the greater Delmarva region," Hopkins said.
According to Hopkins Farm, the Mini Market carries products from Sprouts Greenhouses, TA Farms, Fifer Orchards, Parsons Farms, Nourish Market, Heslep's Coastal Cattle, Dittmar Family Farms, Ockels Farms, Calloway Farms and Lewes Dairy, along with Deitz and Watson products, GC's Pickles, LaBaguette and other regional favorites.
Hopkins said the new market is part of the farm's broader effort to diversify its business while preserving its agricultural roots. The farm already operates an ice cream shop, and Hopkins Heartland wedding venues on the property. Smokin D'z Barbecue also operates on site.
"It's all about making sure that we can diversify the farm business so that we can always remain a farm," Hopkins explains. "We like to tell people, as a family, for us, the land is the constant. What you'll see is the business on the farm is always going to evolve and adapt and expand."
For now, the Mini Market will follow the same operating hours as the ice cream shop (which will have two additional locations this year), remaining open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hopkins said customers can expect expanded offerings once the larger market opens.