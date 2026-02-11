GEORGETOWN, Del. — Hopkins Farm Creamery is expanding in Sussex County, announcing plans to open a second new location in Georgetown in late spring 2026.
The popular Lewes-based ice cream shop shared the news on social media, calling it a “big drop” for its growing customer base in southern Delaware. The Georgetown store will mark one of two new locations the creamery plans to open in the region in 2026.
In the announcement, the company said, "Like Michael Hopkins has said before, as our community keeps growing, we grow right along with it — and we can’t wait to become part of the Georgetown community in a big way."
Hopkins Farm Creamery is known for its farm-made ice cream, offering more than 25 flavors. The business has become a destination in Lewes, drawing customers from across Sussex County.
The company has not yet released an exact opening date for the Georgetown store but said both new shops are on track for a late spring 2026 debut.
The Lewes location remains open for the winter season from noon to 7 p.m. daily.