OCEAN CITY, Md. - The U.S. Coast Guard has located the boat of a missing Ocean Pines man, but search efforts for 49-year-old Daniel Potter remain ongoing.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office began the search and notified the Coast Guard on June 11 after Potter was last seen June 10. Potter does not have his cellphone and is considered critically missing because of concerning statements he made to family members, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators said that Potter may be on his boat, which was last seen docked at the Sunset Marina in West Ocean City. The Coast Guard said it began searching for his 25-foot boat and located it off the coast of Ocean City, but did not find anyone on board. The Coast Guard said they remain on scene for further investigation.
Anyone with information regarding Potter's disappearance is asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard East District Command Center at 1-833-453-1269.