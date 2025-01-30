LEWES, Del. - After closing its longtime Milton location in October, Smokin D’z BBQ has found a new place to fire up the grill. The local barbecue business will relocate to Hopkins Dairy Farm in Lewes, with plans to open the first weekend in May, owner Katherine Birl announced.
Smokin D’z, known for its pit-smoked barbecue and community-focused mission, had operated at Cave Neck Road and Route 1 for 14 years before closing due to site plan improvements that required all tenants to vacate. Since then, Birl and her team have been searching for the perfect spot to continue serving customers.
Now, with a new location secured at Hopkins Dairy Farm, Smokin D’z customers will have the option of slow-smoked meats alongside the farm’s popular ice cream. The farm, a local staple in Lewes, offers a family-friendly atmosphere that aligns with Smokin D’z's values.
"We’re so excited for this next chapter!" said Birl. "A huge thank you to everyone who reached out to help us relocate, and a special thank you to the Hopkins family for welcoming us with open arms."
Smokin D’z will operate from Hopkins Dairy Farm at 18186 Dairy Farm Road, Lewes, with exact hours and menu details to be announced later.