Smokin D'z BBQ closes on Cave Neck Road, searching for new location
- Madeleine Overturf
Madeleine Overturf
Evening Broadcast Journalist
Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.
-
- Updated
Tags
- Wrde
- Coasttv
- Delmarva
- Milton
- Delaware
- Smokin D'z Bbq
- Cave Neck Road
- Route One
- Pit Bbq
- Bbq Truck
- Katherine Birl
- Hudson Family
- Christian Hudson
- Site Plan Improvements
- Sussex County Code
- Multi-family Units
- Shopping Center
- Business Relocation
- Local Community
- Milton Barbecue Restaurant
- Property Development
Locations
Madeleine Overturf
Evening Broadcast Journalist
Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Barking dog ban becomes law in Delaware
-
Sussex County shares update on property reassessment
-
Witches, Wagons, and Woofs: Sea Witch Festival brings magic to the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
-
BREAKING: Shooting at Dover High School football game, two suspects in custody
-
Dunkin Donuts: The next big chain eyeballing Milton property