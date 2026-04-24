BOWERS BEACH, Del. - The body found in the Delaware Bay on Tuesday has been identified as Matthew Oliver. He was a missing waterman from New Jersey, according to Delaware State Police.
DSP, Delaware Natural Resources Police and local fire companies responded to the Delaware Bay around 12:40 p.m. on April 21 after commercial watermen found the dead man about a mile offshore from the Bowers Beach area.
First responders recovered the man from the water and turned him over to the Office of Forensic Science. The office is working to determine a cause of death. Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.