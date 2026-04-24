LEWES Del. — Delaware State Police stopped an SUV tied to a police pursuit Tuesday morning, April 22, leading to three people being detained and two later taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Troopers said they spotted a black Chevrolet Tahoe around 8:10 a.m. driving north on Coastal Highway near Tulip Drive. The SUV had previously been involved in a pursuit with the Fenwick Island Police Department at about 7:40 a.m.
After pulling over the Tahoe, troopers spoke with the driver and confirmed that he and two passengers had run away from Fenwick Island Police during the earlier pursuit.
All three were detained as part of the investigation and transported to Read Avenue in Dewey Beach to meet with Fenwick Island Police. When troopers arrived to transfer custody, ICE agents were present and took custody of the two passengers.
Police later learned the SUV and its occupants were involved in a prior situation with ICE agents in Ocean City, Maryland, before the pursuit began.
Delaware State Police said it does not have any formal agreements with ICE and emphasized its focus on public safety.
“Our mission remains focused on ensuring public safety for all Delawareans and visitors to our state,” police said in a statement. “Regarding any potential future requests from ICE, the Delaware State Police does not engage in hypotheticals. We assess real-time situations based on their immediate public safety impact and respond accordingly.”
No additional details about the driver or passengers were immediately released.