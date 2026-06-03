MILTON, Del. - The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has granted preliminary subdivision approval for Stockley Acres, an 83-home cluster subdivision planned for about 41 acres near Stockley Road.
Commissioner Gregory Collins casted the lone no vote. Collins said his opposition was based on how the subdivision fits with nearby neighborhoods.
“I’m going to provide a lone no vote, only because I find that the subdivision is out of character for the other residential developments closest to it, and for that reason I think it shouldn’t exist, though I don’t believe the county code necessarily backs up a denial for that reason,” Collins said.
Plans call for a cluster subdivision, meaning homes are placed closer together to preserve more open space. According to the plans, about 48% of the site will remain open space, which is 18 percentage points higher than the county’s minimum requirement of 30%.
The commission’s motion found the project meets Sussex County subdivision and zoning code requirements, along with DelDOT requirements. The motion also described the design as superior to a standard subdivision because it preserves a large woodland area near wetlands, keeps about 31% of trees on the property and avoids wetlands.
The approval includes several conditions. The development is capped at 83 lots, and the final site plan must confirm about 48% open space and about 5.4 acres of preserved trees.
A vegetated or forested 30-foot buffer is required around the perimeter of the subdivision. The project must also meet state and county stormwater standards, receive Sussex Conservation District approval and comply with DelDOT requirements for entrances and roadway improvements. The developer must also pay an area-wide study fee.
The final plan and covenants must also notify future residents about nearby agricultural and hunting activities. One condition requires the applicant to explore moving or donating two existing homes on the property to an affordable housing organization instead of demolishing them. The applicant must report back on that effort during final site plan review.
The applicant must now submit a revised preliminary site plan noting all conditions. The final site plan will return to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review and approval.
Subdivision applications do not go before Sussex County Council for a final vote.