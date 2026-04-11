A 66-year-old man has died after being trapped in a grain bin in Bridgeville.

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A 66-year-old man has died after being trapped in a grain bin in Bridgeville. 

On April 10, at approximately 4:50 p.m., a large emergency response was underway in Evans Farms on Redden Road after Delaware State Police responded to a report of two men trapped in a grain tank. 

After rescue efforts by DSP, Bridgeville Fire Company, and other mutual aid fire companies, a 20-year-old man was removed from the grain tank and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while an older man from Bridgeville was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is currently being withheld. 

DSP Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit's investigation revealed that the two men entered the grain tank to loosen an auger that had become clogged with corn. According to DSP, the corn from a higher level in the tank slid onto them, trapping them in the corn.

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Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

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