REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A tree worker was shocked by power lines late Wednesday morning, April 15, while cutting limbs near the intersection of 2nd Street and Henlopen Avenue.
A call came into the city’s 911 center at 11:17 a.m. reporting an electrical hazard involving a contract worker. Rehoboth Beach Police and the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, the worker came into contact with secondary power lines while operating from a bucket truck. Firefighters say the electrocution threw the worker from the bucket, but his harness kept him suspended until another crew used a second bucket truck to bring him safely to the ground.
The fire department said the man was initially unresponsive but later regained consciousness. Firefighters say Delmarva Power is investigating the cause of the contact, but early information indicates the worker may have accidentally brushed against the power lines.
The City of Rehoboth Beach says the man was taken to Beebe Hospital. His condition has not been released. Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area as crews worked at the scene.