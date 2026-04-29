REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is welcoming four new leading national retailers this summer.
According to Tanger Rehoboth Beach, guests can soon explore Lululemon, Sephora, Perfumania and Vuori at the outlets.
The center also welcomed several top brands in 2025, including Pottery Barn, Wacoal, Russo by the Sea and The Children’s Place.
"Adding lululemon and Vuori to Tanger Rehoboth Beach gives our guests access to some of the most celebrated brands in modern activewear," said Michele Doucette, Marketing Director at Tanger Rehoboth Beach. "Our goal is to continue evolving with the community and meeting the needs of our shoppers, who look for the best brands at the best value."