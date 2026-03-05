WILMINGTON, Del. - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says it will operate by appointment system ahead of the planned reopening of its Wilmington location.
The Wilmington DMV will resume operations on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., according to state authorities. When the facility reopens, services will be offered by appointment only in an effort to better manage customer volume inside the building.
Appointments can now be scheduled online through the DMV’s appointment portal. Customers who do not have internet access can also schedule by phone at 302-744-2500. The DMV says the appointment-only system will remain in place for at least one month following the reopening. They added that the Delaware City, Dover, and Georgetown DMV offices will still offer walk-in service to customers.
The reopening follows a months-long closure after a deadly shooting inside the Wilmington DMV in December 2025.
During the incident, Delaware State Police Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook was shot and killed while working at the reception desk of the DMV facility. Investigators later determined the shooter carried out what they described as a "deliberate and targeted attack on law enforcement."
Authorities say the gunman ambushed Snook from behind inside the facility before firing additional shots at responding officers. Snook shielded a DMV employee during the attack, an act authorities described as heroic. The shooter was later shot and killed by law enforcement outside the building.
Following the shooting, DMV offices across the state temporarily closed as officials assessed security and the ongoing investigation.
In a later update, Delaware State Police confirmed the attack appeared to have been carried out by a lone individual who believed he was being targeted by law enforcement, though investigators found no evidence supporting those claims.