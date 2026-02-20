WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware DMV will resume operations at its Wilmington location on Tuesday, March 10, at 8:00 a.m. after following different public operating hours in the month of February.
This comes after Delaware State Trooper, Cpl. Ty Snook, was shot and killed at the facility just before Christmas.
According to Delaware DMV, service will be by appointment only to help manage customer volume in the facility. More details about the appointment system will be shared as the reopening date approaches.
The Delaware City, Dover, and Georgetown DMV locations will continue to offer walk-in service to customers.