OCEAN CITY, Md. - A wrong-way crash on Coastal Highway sent two drivers to the hospital on Thursday, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
Police said the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on April 30 in the southbound lanes near 127th Street. Both drivers were flown to Christiana Hospital and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.
OCPD said the SUV involved had been in a prior minor crash near 94th Street before leaving the scene. Afterward, the SUV began driving north in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway and struck a pickup truck traveling south between 126th and 127th streets.
The Ocean City Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. No arrests have been made. The road was closed for approximately an hour.