MILTON, Del. - A white truck went into the Broadkill River Thursday morning in the Magnolia Street Municipal Parking Lot, prompting a response from the Milton Fire Department and Milton Police Department.
The call was dispatched at 10:26 a.m. after the truck went through a bollard and entered the water beside the theater.
Two good Samaritans, including a barber at a nearby shop, rescued the driver after the truck became submerged.
"I heard him screaming, he couldn't swim. So just climbed on top of the hood, pulled him out of the driver's door. And there's actually another guy that was here earlier. He pulled him out the back also," said barber Joey Fitzpatrick.
The truck was pulled from the water shortly after 11 a.m. by Lynch's Towing. The driver was not hurt and did not go to the hospital, according to first responders.
Ingrid Bogen was helping plant flowers for the Milton Garden Club when the truck entered the water nearby.
"All of a sudden we heard this crash and we turned to look and this gentleman's truck had gone into the water," said Bogen. "Two men went and rescued him from his truck."
She added that the situation could have been much worse if other cars had been nearby.
"Thank goodness there weren't other cars next to it. I mean, it looks like it was in no parking zone and he just never stopped. He just kept going," said Bogen.
The boardwalk, where the car entered the river, was damaged as a result.