DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to receive a round of much-needed rain later Wednesday into early Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the region.
Showers are likely to expand from the west later Wednesday afternoon, with the steadiest rain expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to range from one-half inch to 1 inch across the region, though locally higher amounts are possible if heavier downpours develop.
The rain comes as longer-term drought conditions continue across the area.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the front near Delmarva, helping to increase moisture and lift across the region. Some embedded downpours are possible as atmospheric moisture rises ahead of the front.
Thunder cannot be ruled out, but the risk of stronger thunderstorms remains low. Cloud cover should limit instability, though any increase in instability could raise the risk of stronger storms later Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening, especially across Delmarva.
Rain is expected to end quickly early Thursday as the cold front and low pressure system move away from the area.