SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that no charges will be filed in a deadly police shooting involving Salisbury Police that left a man dead on Nov. 2, 2025.
The decision follows an investigation by the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which began the night of the shooting and concluded March 11, 2026. After reviewing the evidence, the office determined the officers involved did not commit a crime under Maryland law.
According to the investigation, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. as Salisbury Police officers were searching for David Evans, identified as a suspect in a homicide earlier that day. Officers found Evans in the driveway of a home along the 700 block of Jefferson Street.
Police say Evans walked to the front of a pickup truck and placed a handgun on its hood. Another person was sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck at the time. Officers first worked to remove that person from the truck before the situation escalated.
The investigation states that police then gave repeated commands for Evans to keep his hands raised and move away from the truck, but he did not comply. Investigators say Evans instead picked up the handgun, prompting multiple officers to fire their department-issued weapons, striking him.
According to officials, officers provided medical aid until emergency responders arrived. Evans was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were hurt.
A handgun was recovered near Evans at the scene.
Following its review, the Attorney General’s Office concluded the officers’ actions did not warrant criminal charges and declined to prosecute.