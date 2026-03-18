Flagship Oceanfront Hotel in Ocean City to close, marking end of an era

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A longtime oceanfront hotel in Ocean City is preparing to close its doors, marking the end of an era for a property that has welcomed generations of visitors.
The Flagship Oceanfront Hotel announced it will shut down after decades in operation. In a statement via their Facebook page, the hotel thanked guests, staff and partners who helped make it a fixture along the resort town’s shoreline.
While a closing date was not immediately specified, ownership said the property will be redeveloped. Plans call for reimagining the space into a new project aimed at creating future opportunities for guests and the community.
Charles Kauffman lives next door to the hotel and says the aging building has raised concerns in recent years.
“Over the years, it’s gotten...well, it’s old. And if you walk down the halls, the smell alone will tell you,” one resident said. “My biggest concern is when they do tear it down, the kitchens in there and stuff, have a lot of rats. So we’re going to have to deal with all of that, because when they tear that down, the rats have to go somewhere.”
In the meantime, the company encouraged visitors to continue staying at its other Ocean City properties.
The hotel has long been a recognizable part of the Ocean City skyline, drawing families year after year to its beachfront location. Its closure adds to ongoing changes along the resort’s oceanfront as older properties make way for new development.