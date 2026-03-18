REHOBOTH BEACH, Del- A longtime local coffee spot in Rehoboth Beach is preparing to close its doors after more than a decade in business.
The Point Coffee House and Bake Shoppe announced it will officially close on March 19, 2026, calling the decision “bittersweet” in a message to customers.
The shop thanked the community for 15 years of support, saying it has been honored to serve customers over that time.
Customers with outstanding gift card balances will still be able to get refunds. For two weeks after the closure, people can visit the shop in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to have their balance refunded to a credit card. If no one is available on-site, customers are asked to call the business directly.
After that two-week period, customers can contact the company’s accounting department to arrange either a cash refund or an exchange for a gift card to a related restaurant, with an additional 10% added to the balance.
The announcement prompted an emotional response from customers online, with many sharing memories of the shop.
“This is my favorite spot on vacation,” wrote Katie Kelly.
“I am really sorry to hear this news. I loved stopping in whenever I was passing through. I wish I had known on my last visit so I could have stocked up on more of your delicious coffee beans,” said Ally Embrey.