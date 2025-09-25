OCEAN CITY, Md. — Crowds are expected to flood the boardwalk this weekend for this year’s Oceans Calling music festival. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Tom Perlozzo, Ocean City’s Tourism and Business Development Director, says the festival is expected to draw roughly 55,000 people to the resort town and will give fans a chance to see top bands up close.
For Parker Heywood and Olivia Kimball, this will be their second time attending the festival. Heywood said he is most excited about seeing Modest Mouse.
Crews are still putting the finishing touches on the event site before gates open Friday. Perlozzo says organizers are expecting “waves of people — and miles of smiles.”
"We're looking forward to a huge weekend here in Ocean City where we have 55,000 guests, so we'll be out here for three days. We're kicking off Friday night," Perlozzo said.
Parking downtown is expected to be tight, but additional options are available north of Ocean City, where buses will transport concertgoers to the event. Last year, buses filled quickly, but Perlozzo says the town has added 22 extra buses this year to help move people efficiently after shows.
In addition to increased transportation, cell towers near the inlet have been upgraded to improve service, and crowd flow adjustments have been made throughout the venue. Olivia Kimball said she’s already noticed the difference.
"This year they opened it up. So hopefully that's helpful," she said.
Local businesses are looking forward to the influx of visitors as summer comes to a close. Organizers hope that the improvements—from extra buses to upgraded infrastructure—will ensure the festival gets off to a smooth start from the very first note.