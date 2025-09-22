MARYLAND - A picture that's garnering a lot of attention on Facebook appears to show one of the columns that supports a section of the westbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge as off-center. That post has now been liked and shared thousands of times.
The Maryland Transportation Authority has responded, saying it is aware of images circulating on social media. "We want to reassure the public that both spans of the bridge are safe."
The agency went on to say that it conducts "rigorous" routine condition inspections on all its facilities, and that it last conducted an inspection of the pier just Sunday, Sept. 21. The inspection confirmed that there was no indication of movement or distress.
"While the image of the pier cap appears off-centered, the bridge girders - the key structural components supporting the span - are aligned and centered with the pier cap. Importantly, the positioning has not changed since the bridge's construction," said MDTA.