DAGSBORO, Del.- Minister Mike Mitchell has resigned from the Dagsboro Church of Christ after a sermon condemning liberalism drew sharp criticism from advocacy groups and faith leaders.
Mitchell was asked to resign following his sermon which was posted to social media Sept. 14, in which he denounced liberalism. In remarks from the sermon, Mitchell described liberalism as “godless” and “murderous,” and said it promotes “sexual immorality” and “homosexuality.”
Mitchell also suggested the church was “vulnerable” and claimed he now carries a gun to and from work.
The sermon quickly drew criticism from Sussex Pride and other advocacy groups. David Mariner, director of Sussex Pride, called the language dangerous.
“The language was inappropriate and went over the top to characterize a whole group of people as evil and murderous,” Mariner said. “It’s just inflammatory.”
Other religious leaders also spoke out. Mark Harris, associate pastor at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes, said Mitchell’s comments do not reflect Christian values.
“When he slams all liberals as being domestic terrorists, he is slamming me — and I don’t think of myself as a domestic terrorist,” Harris said.
In a statement, Mitchell said his goal has always been to “communicate biblical truth with honesty and respect.” He added that he has lost his role as minister, his television program and his social media page.
“I have been canceled,” Mitchell said. “Out of fear for my life and my family’s safety, I have been forced into hiding.”
Mitchell also claimed he and his children have received threats. Delaware State Police said they have received reports of harassing online messages directed at Mitchell, but said those messages were not threatening.
The church confirmed it asked Mitchell to step down, and he agreed to do so.