DELMARVA - Once September hits, seasonal restrictions on pets begin to ease across coastal towns, giving dog owners more flexibility to bring their four-legged friends along for a walk in the sand or a run through the surf.
Still, a statewide leash law remains in effect: dogs must be on a leash unless on private property or in a designated off-leash area.
Service dogs are generally exempt, but emotional support animals are not.
Here’s a town-by-town breakdown of fall dog rules at the beach:
LEWES Dogs are prohibited on Lewes beaches between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30. Outside of those hours — including fall mornings and evenings — dogs are allowed but must be leashed. Owners must also clean up after their pets. For off-leash play, Lewes Unleashed offers a membership-based dog park.
CAPE HENLOPEN Cape Henlopen State Park allows dogs year-round but with seasonal restrictions. From May 1 to Sept. 30, dogs are banned from designated swimming beaches but are permitted on non-swimming pet-friendly areas like Herring Point and surf fishing zones. Dogs must be on a leash no longer than six feet at all times and are not allowed in buildings, picnic areas, dunes, or bird nesting zones. Waste cleanup is required.
REHOBOTH BEACH Dogs are banned from the beach and boardwalk between May 1 and Sept. 30. Starting Oct. 1 through April 30, leashed dogs are allowed. Rehoboth beach says the leash must be no longer than six feet, and owners are required to clean up after their pets.
DEWEY BEACH In Dewey Beach, a town dog license is required year-round. During the off-season (Sept. 16–May 14), dogs are allowed on the beach at any time. In the summer months, dogs are only permitted before 9:30 a.m. and after 5:30 p.m. Dewey beach say dogs may be off-leash during approved times if under voice control, but owners must always clean up after them.
DELAWARE SEASHORE STATE PARK From May 1 through Sept. 30, leashed dogs are prohibited on swimming and sunbathing beaches, as well as areas used for surfboarding, sailboarding, and bird nesting. However, they are allowed on non-guarded beaches during this time. From Oct. 1 through April 30, leashed dogs are welcome on all park beaches. According to the park, a six-foot leash is required at all times and owners must clean up after their pets. Dogs are not permitted at Beach Plum Island at any time. Guide dogs are allowed in all public areas.
BETHANY BEACH Bethany Beach prohibits dogs on the beach and boardwalk from May 15 through Sept. 30. Outside of those dates, leashed and licensed dogs are welcome. Tags must be worn at all times, and pet owners must clean up waste. Dogs found running at large may be turned over to the Delaware SPCA, says Bethany beach.
FENWICK ISLAND In the Town of Fenwick Island, dogs are prohibited on the public beach from May 1 to Sept. 30. Outside of those dates, dogs are allowed but must be leashed and supervised. Waste cleanup is required. At nearby Fenwick Island State Park, dogs are permitted year-round, but only on designated surf fishing beaches.
OCEAN CITY In Ocean City, dogs are banned from the beach and boardwalk from May 1 to Sept. 30. Starting Oct. 1, leashed dogs are allowed in both areas through April 30. The town’s only off-leash space is the Ocean City Dog Playground, which requires registration and proof of vaccinations, according to Ocean City. Outside of that space, dogs must be leashed and cleaned up after at all times.
Know Before You Go Wherever you plan to take your dog, it’s best to check local signage or town websites for updated information. Many towns provide waste bags and disposal stations near beach access points, but not all do, so pack accordingly.