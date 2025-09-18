FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Delaware Department of Transportation officials hosted a public workshop Thursday to discuss the upcoming replacement of the Fenwick Island Bridge, a project that residents say could make getting in and out of their neighborhoods more difficult.
“Traffic. We already have a severe problem getting out of our street as it is,” said Pam Goodman, who lives near the bridge.
The current Lighthouse Road bridge was built in 1957. According to DelDOT, while it is still safe to drive on, the beams have reached the end of their service life. Plans call for a longer and wider structure that will include sidewalks and bike lanes.
DelDOT plans to start work this October. The first phase will include creating a temporary sidewalk. DelDOT said the bridge will not be fully closed during construction, though single-lane closures are expected at times. The $50 million project will be funded with federal dollars.
Susan Gretz, another resident near the bridge, said traffic will be a concern but emphasized the necessity of the replacement. “It sounds like the repair of the bridge is a necessity. So the later in the year would be the best,” she said.
Goodman agreed, noting the bridge’s age makes repairs unavoidable. “The bridge is old, so they’re going to have to do something sooner or later,” she said.
Construction is scheduled to be limited to winter months, running from October through May. DelDOT said the project will be completed in four phases and is expected to finish by May 2028.