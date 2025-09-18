Fleatown Road

First responders were called to 20914 Fleatown Road at 6:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

LINCOLN, Del. - A 66-year-old man was shot in the chest early Thursday morning at a home on Fleatown Road, prompting a large police response and emergency crews.

Delaware State Police said first responders were called to 20914 Fleatown Road at 6:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The investigation shows that an unknown person entered the house through an unlocked door and shot a 66-year-old man in the chest while he was sleeping, said police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. His current condition has not been released. DSP said the investigation is still active and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Ellendale Fire Company and the Sussex County Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene. 

